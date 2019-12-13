LIHEAP: Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Page Content

The 2019-2020 LIHEAP Program is OPEN.

LIHEAP is a federal program that provides financial heating assistance to qualified households. The assistance is available to help customers that are at/below 150% of the federal poverty income guidelines and demonstrate a heating burden.

The LIHEAP program provides cash and crisis assistance by a direct payment to your account with a vendor, such as a utility like PECO. LIHEAP allocates a portion of the grant assistance for emergencies that include reinstating service that has been shut-off for non-payment, fuel payments, and repairing leaking pipes and broken furnaces.

Homeowners, renters, roomers and subsidized housing tenants may be eligible. Last year LIHEAP helped over 45,000 PECO customers totaling more than $17 million in assistance.

LIHEAP Program Dates

Friday, November 1, 2019 - Friday, April 10, 2020



Apply now before the assistance runs out!

Benefits

LIHEAP Cash

Minimum grant: $200

Maximum grant: $1,000

LIHEAP Crisis

Minimum grant: $25

Maximum grant: $600

LIHEAP benefits are calculated on income, household size, the fuel source and the heating region where you live within PA.

Find out how much you may be eligible for here.

Apply for Assistance

There are several ways to apply for LIHEAP:

Paper Application: You can download a paper application, complete it, print it, and return it to your local County Assistance Office.

PECO’s LIHEAP application- English

PECO’s LIHEAP application- Español

PECO will mail you a LIHEAP application if you would like. Please call 1-800-34-HELP-4 (1-800-344-3574)

Online: Apply for benefits online using COMPASS.

In person: PECO has assistance available in the Customer Solution Center at 2301 Market Street in Philadelphia to help customers complete the application.

Customers can also visit the county assistance office to complete an application.

It may take the Department of Human Services up to 30 days to review your application. After the review of the application is completed, you will receive written notice explaining your eligibility and the amount of assistance you will receive. Sending multiple applications can cause a delay in you receiving your grant.

To find the County Assistance Office in your area here.

Call the LIHEAP Client Helpline at 1-866-857-7095

Assistance Eligibility (2019-2020)

Grants are based on household size, income, and the type of fuel used. To be eligible, the total household income cannot exceed 150 percent of the Federal poverty income guidelines.

​Household Size Annual Monthl​y ​1 ​$18,735 ​$1,591.25 ​2 ​$25,365 ​$2,113.75 ​3 ​$31,995 ​$2,666.25 ​4 ​$38,625 ​$3,218.75 ​5 ​$45,255 ​$3,771.25 ​6 ​$51,885 ​$4,323.75 ​7 ​$58,515 ​$4,876.25 ​8 ​$65,145 ​$5,428.75

Get More Information

Visit the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services website to learn more about this and other available programs:

LIHEAP Brochure